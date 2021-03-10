All news

Global Imaging Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Imaging Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Both amateur and professional camera sales in India are underpinned by the documenting of weddings, wildlife, fashion, and travel. Indeed, cameras have taken on an increasingly specialist role as the increasing prevalence of smartphones has made them unnecessary for the casual photography of everyday life. The more specialised functions of imaging devices made the category particularly vulnerable to the impact of lockdown. Measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 reduced the scale of weddings an…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390036-imaging-devices-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Imaging Devices in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Digital Camcorders, Digital Cameras.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/coffee-apps-market—global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Imaging Devices market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Imaging Devices in India
Euromonitor International
September 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hydrotherapy-chairs-professional-survey-report-2021-forecast-to-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown removes key usage occasions
Manufacturers look to DSLR and mirrorless cameras
Nikon works to engage with consumers during lockdown
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Bleak outlook for imaging devices
Smartphones set to continue to usurp role of cameras and camcorders
E-commerce has potential to reach budget-conscious consumers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Imaging Devices by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Packaged Food in the United Kingdom Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

gutsy-wise

The UK packaged food market has seen COVID-19 and efforts to curb the spread of the disease have a considerable impact on demand patterns during 2020. During the periods of lockdown, UK consumers were forced to limit their out-of-home movement in order to reduce the risks of viral transmission. Home seclusion, in combination with the […]
All news

Glaucoma Treatment Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Glaucoma Treatment Market was valued at USD 6.9 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.69 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.94% from 2019 to 2026. The study of the Glaucoma Treatment Market is known for providing a detailed analysis of the segments and […]
All news

Chlorine Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Chlorine Market is growing at a faster pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years and is estimated that the market will grow moderately in the forecasted period i.e. 2020 to 2027. The study of the Chlorine Market is known for providing a detailed analysis of the […]