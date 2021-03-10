Global Imaging Devices Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

As movement was restricted from March 2020, consumers were told to stay at home as much as possible. This lack of travel, eating out and socialising with others, is expected to lead to a deeper double-digit decline in imaging devices for 2020; seen in both digital cameras and camcorders in Sweden. Strict social distancing, the use of face masks and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions for the rest of 2020, will continue to limit sales of imaging devices throughout the year. Furthermore, the rise in cos…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390043-imaging-devices-in-norway

Euromonitor International’s Imaging Devices in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Digital Camcorders, Digital Cameras.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-diagnostic-market-2021-sales-size-share-growth-and-trend-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Imaging Devices market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Imaging Devices in Norway

Euromonitor International

September 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dairy-cultures-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown leads to a lack of photo-taking opportunities, decreasing the demand for image devices

Smartphones are increasingly challenging sales in 2020, as they offer high-quality cameras to consumers

Sony and GoPro increase their market share; however, sales decline as the COVID-19 lockdown limits consumers photo-taking opportunities

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Volume decline deepens across the forecast period, as the economic recession challenges imaging devices, stalling replacement cycles for digital cameras

Smartphone manufacturers increasingly focus on improving the quality of in-built cameras, further stifling growth for imaging devices over the forecast period

COVID-19 halts growth for compact system cameras and the area will continue to struggle due to increased price-sensitivity

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Imaging Devices by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105