Global In-Car Entertainment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

For a variety of reasons, retail volume sales in the struggling in-car entertainment category declined throughout the review period. Even in 2019, in-car navigation saw a considerable double-digit decline while in-car speakers and in-dash media players also recorded declines, albeit not as severe. Inflation, high interest rates and other economic factors drove a sharp drop in vehicle sales, particularly second-hand cars, in 2019 and, in turn, this negatively affected demand for aftermarket in-ca…

Euromonitor International’s In-Car Entertainment in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

In-Car Entertainment in Turkey

Euromonitor International

September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Declining in-car entertainment squeezed even further by impact of COVID-19

E-commerce continues to gain distribution volume share in 2020

Backed by strong brands, Digicom maintains strong lead in in-car entertainment in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Volume sales declines to continue over the forecast period

E-commerce set to become a key distribution channel for in-car entertainment over the forecast period

Increasing price-sensitivity to provide opportunities for domestic players to gain share via competitive pricing

CATEGORY DATA

