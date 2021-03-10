Global In-Car Entertainment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

COVID-19 is predicted to lead to a deepened decline in growth for in-car entertainment in 2020, as it records a 20% volume decline compared to an 18% volume decline recorded in 2019.

Euromonitor International’s In-Car Entertainment in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390083-in-car-entertainment-in-norway

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-conveyor-belts-industry-analysis-2021-market-growth-trends-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

In-Car Entertainment in Norway

Euromonitor International

September 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-acid-proofing-lining-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Limited car journeys due to COVID-19 leaves little motivation for consumers to invest in in-car entertainment

Smartphones challenge volume growth for both in-car navigation systems and in-dash media players, which both record a double-digit volume decline in 2020

AAMP Nordic AS loses share to JVC Norge, while all major players lose volume sales as consumers spend increased time at home

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

In-car entertainment declines across the forecast period, as the economic recession partners with the growing competition from smartphones

Environmental concerns lead to reduced car ownership, further dampening volume growth for in-car entertainment

The quality of in-built features leaves only a niche audience to purchase in-car entertainment, damaging sales and volume growth over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of In-Car Entertainment by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105