All news

Global In-Car Entertainment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global In-Car Entertainment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In-car entertainment has recorded strong retail volume growth over the years in the Philippines and this was also the case over the review period. In-car entertainment is regarded as a relatively inexpensive way to upgrade a vehicle in comparison to purchasing a new car. Even so, unit sales are set to record their first decline for many years in 2020 as the main channel for this equipment, other non-grocery specialists, was forced to close for two months in the early lockdown and may face furthe…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390096-in-car-entertainment-in-the-philippines

Euromonitor International’s In-Car Entertainment in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/4k-display-resolution-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

In-Car Entertainment in the Philippines
Euromonitor International
September 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ceilings-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Store closures and reduced incomes lead to a first decline in unit sales of in-car entertainment in 2020
Dash-cam systems increasingly popular
Players embrace integration rather than trying to compete with the smartphone
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A rapid return to growth
No major channel shift expected
Players begin to explore e-commerce through third party online retailers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of In-Car Entertainment by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Smartphone Power Management IC Market Report 2021 Leading Players Analysis, (COVID-19) Update, Industry Size and Market Growth Factors by 2026

Credible Markets

The Market Intelligence Report On Smartphone Power Management IC Market is prepared through diligent compilation of analytical study based on COVID-19 impacts, historical records, current and upcoming statistics and future developments. The intelligence report prepared contains details on the leading players of the Smartphone Power Management IC Market, along with various depending aspects related and […]
All news

Global Mobile Phone Base Stations Market Set For Remarkable Growth, Trends, and Forecast Period 2021–2027 – Globalmarketers

alex

Global Mobile Phone Base Stations Market Research Report Analysis is a comprehensive survey focused on global market trends and growth opportunities. The report gives an outline and detailed Mobile Phone Base Stations segmentation by type, application, and study area. The Mobile Phone Base Stations market is expected to show a high growth trend during the […]
All news

Scattering Sensor Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Honeywell, Ophir Photonics, Sequoia ScientificSequoia Scientific, Particle Metrix

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Scattering Sensor Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Scattering Sensor […]