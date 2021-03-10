Global In-Car Entertainment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The COVID-19 lockdown is having a marked negative impact on in-car entertainment. Lockdown has resulted in lower vehicle usage, the closure of automotive servicing workshops, and a marked fall in the sale of new vehicles. Indeed, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, vehicle sales are likely to drop by more than 25%. In turn, this is having a negative impact on sales of in-car entertainment. As well as the closure of non-essential retailing, vehicle sales and sales of in-c…

In-Car Entertainment in India

Euromonitor International

September 2020

