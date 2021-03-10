Global In-Car Entertainment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Sales of in-car entertainment in 2020 are expected to be impacted by the weak economic conditions as a result of COVID-19 and following anti-government protests. Consumers are more cautions with their spending and are increasingly reluctant to purchase big ticket, premium items of which in-car entertainment mostly consists.

Euromonitor International’s In-Car Entertainment in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

In-Car Entertainment in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Smartphones replacing in-car navigation devices

Slowing replacement cycles for in-dash media players and in-car speakers

Garmin is the only brand left in in-car navigation, whilst in-dash media players becomes more fragmented

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

In-car entertainment set to continue its downward decline

Cohort of enthusiasts who are strongly interested in car sound quality

Other non-grocery specialists to gain further ground in distribution

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of In-Car Entertainment by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

