Global In-Car Entertainment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Sales of in-car entertainment in 2020 are expected to be impacted by the weak economic conditions as a result of COVID-19 and following anti-government protests. Consumers are more cautions with their spending and are increasingly reluctant to purchase big ticket, premium items of which in-car entertainment mostly consists.

Euromonitor International’s In-Car Entertainment in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

In-Car Entertainment in Hong Kong, China
Euromonitor International
September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Smartphones replacing in-car navigation devices
Slowing replacement cycles for in-dash media players and in-car speakers
Garmin is the only brand left in in-car navigation, whilst in-dash media players becomes more fragmented
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
In-car entertainment set to continue its downward decline
Cohort of enthusiasts who are strongly interested in car sound quality
Other non-grocery specialists to gain further ground in distribution
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of In-Car Entertainment by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

