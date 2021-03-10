Global Intermediaries in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

The current value sales of intermediaries increased by 30% in 2017, to reach ARS39.7 billion. One of the reasons for this growth is that intermediaries still offer payment in 12 monthly instalments, which is very attractive for consumers.

Euromonitor International’s Intermediaries in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/801272-intermediaries-in-argentina

Product coverage: Intermediaries Air Sales Only, Intermediaries Car Rental Sales Only, Intermediaries Corporate Business Sales, Intermediaries Cruise Sales, Intermediaries Leisure Sales, Intermediaries Lodging Sales Only, Intermediaries Offline Sales, Intermediaries Online Sales, Intermediaries Other Sales, Intermediaries Other Transport Sales Only, Intermediaries Package Holidays Sales, Intermediaries Travel Insurance Sales Only.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-canned-tuna-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Intermediaries market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/blood-stream-infection-testing-market-by-type-component-end-user-application-and-region-global-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-10

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Intermediaries Sales: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Intermediaries NBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 5 Forecast Intermediaries Sales: Value 2017-2022

Table 6 Forecast Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Vat Return To Foreign Tourists in Hotels

Growth in E-commerce

New Competitive Scenario Due To the Arrival of Low-cost Airlines

More Argentineans Use Short-term Rentals When Travelling in the Country

Tourism Flows Expected To Continue To Grow Over the Forecast Period

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105