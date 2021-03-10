All news

Global Intermediaries in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Intermediaries registered a 2% increase in retail value sales in 2017 to reach BRL36.5 billion. This performance was better than the negative CAGR of 1% witnessed over the review period, which can partially be explained by the gradual recovery in intermediaries value sales after deeply negative results which hit the channel in 2015. Political instability and the strong economic recession in Brazil were the two main reasons behind Brazilians’ caution over spending on travel products and services.

Euromonitor International’s Intermediaries in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Intermediaries Air Sales Only, Intermediaries Car Rental Sales Only, Intermediaries Corporate Business Sales, Intermediaries Cruise Sales, Intermediaries Leisure Sales, Intermediaries Lodging Sales Only, Intermediaries Offline Sales, Intermediaries Online Sales, Intermediaries Other Sales, Intermediaries Other Transport Sales Only, Intermediaries Package Holidays Sales, Intermediaries Travel Insurance Sales Only.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Intermediaries Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 4 Intermediaries NBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 Forecast Intermediaries Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 6 Forecast Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 7 Forecast Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Ministry of Tourism Launches Package of Measures To Boost Tourism
Online Travel Agents Lead Online Travel Sales To Residents in Brazil
Cvc Operadora E Agência De Viagens’ Traditional Model Benefits the Company Despite Growth of the Online Channel
Airbnb Launches Its New Platform, Trips in Rio, To Promote Greater Engagement Between Hosts and Tourists
Brazil Expected To Continue To Benefit From Exposure Gained by Hosting Mega-events

