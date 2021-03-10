Global Intermediaries in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Intermediaries registered a 2% increase in retail value sales in 2017 to reach BRL36.5 billion. This performance was better than the negative CAGR of 1% witnessed over the review period, which can partially be explained by the gradual recovery in intermediaries value sales after deeply negative results which hit the channel in 2015. Political instability and the strong economic recession in Brazil were the two main reasons behind Brazilians’ caution over spending on travel products and services.

Euromonitor International’s Intermediaries in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Intermediaries Air Sales Only, Intermediaries Car Rental Sales Only, Intermediaries Corporate Business Sales, Intermediaries Cruise Sales, Intermediaries Leisure Sales, Intermediaries Lodging Sales Only, Intermediaries Offline Sales, Intermediaries Online Sales, Intermediaries Other Sales, Intermediaries Other Transport Sales Only, Intermediaries Package Holidays Sales, Intermediaries Travel Insurance Sales Only.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Intermediaries market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Intermediaries Sales: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Intermediaries NBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 5 Forecast Intermediaries Sales: Value 2017-2022

Table 6 Forecast Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Ministry of Tourism Launches Package of Measures To Boost Tourism

Online Travel Agents Lead Online Travel Sales To Residents in Brazil

Cvc Operadora E Agência De Viagens’ Traditional Model Benefits the Company Despite Growth of the Online Channel

Airbnb Launches Its New Platform, Trips in Rio, To Promote Greater Engagement Between Hosts and Tourists

Brazil Expected To Continue To Benefit From Exposure Gained by Hosting Mega-events

…continued

