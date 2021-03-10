All news

Global Intermediaries in Egypt Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

In 2017, travel intermediaries were still affected by the previous year’s terrorism acts – the plane crash carrying Russian tourists from Sharm El-Sheikh and the kidnapping of Mexican tourists. These accidents dragged tourism development backwards and resulted in losses for travel companies.

Euromonitor International’s Intermediaries in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Intermediaries Air Sales Only, Intermediaries Car Rental Sales Only, Intermediaries Corporate Business Sales, Intermediaries Cruise Sales, Intermediaries Leisure Sales, Intermediaries Lodging Sales Only, Intermediaries Offline Sales, Intermediaries Online Sales, Intermediaries Other Sales, Intermediaries Other Transport Sales Only, Intermediaries Package Holidays Sales, Intermediaries Travel Insurance Sales Only.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Executive Summary
Terror Attacks and Security Concerns Negatively Affect Tourism
Online Travel Sales Continue To Grow Strongly, Especially for Lodging
Difficult Competitive Environment
Medical Tourism A New Way To Lift Tourism in Egypt
Positive Outlook After Improving Security in Airports and Road Infrastructure

