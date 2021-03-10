All news

Global Intermediaries in the United Kingdom Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Competition is high and continues to intensify for intermediaries as a shift towards online purchases widens options for consumers, particularly via apps. Leading travel intermediaries are thus continuing to push their technological boundaries as they seek to attract customers. Booking.com for example launched its Passion Search option in 2016, with this enabling users to access personalised searches based on their interests.

Euromonitor International’s Intermediaries in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Intermediaries Air Sales Only, Intermediaries Car Rental Sales Only, Intermediaries Corporate Business Sales, Intermediaries Cruise Sales, Intermediaries Leisure Sales, Intermediaries Lodging Sales Only, Intermediaries Offline Sales, Intermediaries Online Sales, Intermediaries Other Sales, Intermediaries Other Transport Sales Only, Intermediaries Package Holidays Sales, Intermediaries Travel Insurance Sales Only.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Intermediaries market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

