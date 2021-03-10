All news

Global Johnson & Johnson INC In Beauty and Personal Care (WORLD) Market Research Report 2020

As the beauty and personal care world sees a growing interest in premium beauty, Johnson & Johnson’s mass-heavy portfolio is holding steady through its power brands Neutrogena, Aveeno and Listerine. While the company is seeing a slowdown in growth, J&J is looking to revitalise interest in its brands through new product innovations and launches.

Euromonitor International’s Johnson & Johnson INC In Beauty and Personal Care (WORLD) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in Beauty and Personal Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

introduction
Introduction
STATE OF PLAY
EXPOSURE TO FUTURE GROWTH
Exposure to future growth
COMPETITIVE POSITIONING
Competitive positioning
Skin care
Baby and child-specific products
Oral care

….CONTINUED

