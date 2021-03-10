All news

Global Machinery in Indonesiaa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The growth of Indonesia’s machinery producers slowed in 2017, negatively affected by lower investment from domestic construction and mining sectors, as well as decreased purchases from struggling wood, pulp and paper, and rubber manufacturing industries. Massive government spending on infrastructure had not yet materialised in 2017, and the performance of the construction sector grew at a slower-than-anticipated pace.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Machinery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: General Purpose Machinery, Special Purpose Machinery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

