All news

Global Mobile Phones Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Mobile Phones Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Mobile phones is expected to see a marked downturn in volumes in 2020, following healthy year-on-year growth throughout the rest of the review period. As well as leading to the closure of non-essential retail outlets, the COVID-19 lockdown has significantly undermined consumers’ economic confidence, discouraging them from making discretionary purchases. While smartphones may not be seen as discretionary in themselves, having become an integral part of the daily lives of many consumers, concerns…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390117-mobile-phones-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Phones in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-active-wound-care-market-2021-analysis-opportunities-size-trends-growth-and-forecast-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Mobile Phones in India
Euromonitor International
September 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-clean-bench-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Marked downturn in the category’s performance in 2020
Chinese brands may suffer from increasing anti-China sentiment
Xiaomi developing its operating platform in response to government bans
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Smartphones set to see quick return to growth
5G auction postponed
Potential for smartphones to build on increasing popularity of streaming services and gaming
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2018-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Mobile Phones by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Proprietary Business Communication System Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027| Slack Technologies, Mattermost Inc, Rocket Chat

QY Research

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Proprietary Business Communication System market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on […]
All news

Bakeware Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Motiba Silicone Private Limited, INDIGO METALWARE, Kaiser Bakeware, Good Luck Bakery Machines, Reynolds, Oneida

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- Market Research Intellect recently released a report on the Bakeware Market. The study is corroborated by data obtained either from primary sources or from corporate databases. Market experts have confirmed that the data is realistic and relevant to certain market conditions and therefore will […]
All news

Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Consumption Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – INEOS, ExxonMobil Chemical, Chemical, Chemtura, Idemitsu Kosan, Naco

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Consumption Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Consumption market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses […]