Global Mobile Phones Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Mobile phones is expected to see a marked downturn in volumes in 2020, following healthy year-on-year growth throughout the rest of the review period. As well as leading to the closure of non-essential retail outlets, the COVID-19 lockdown has significantly undermined consumers’ economic confidence, discouraging them from making discretionary purchases. While smartphones may not be seen as discretionary in themselves, having become an integral part of the daily lives of many consumers, concerns…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390117-mobile-phones-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Phones in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-active-wound-care-market-2021-analysis-opportunities-size-trends-growth-and-forecast-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Mobile Phones in India

Euromonitor International

September 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-clean-bench-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Marked downturn in the category’s performance in 2020

Chinese brands may suffer from increasing anti-China sentiment

Xiaomi developing its operating platform in response to government bans

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Smartphones set to see quick return to growth

5G auction postponed

Potential for smartphones to build on increasing popularity of streaming services and gaming

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2018-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Mobile Phones by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105