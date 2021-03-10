Global Mobile Phones Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the landscape, volume growth is set to move from a decline of 3% in 2019, to a deeper decline of 9% in 2020. This will be driven by a significant double-digit decline in feature phones, while smartphones will also record a fall in volume sales.

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Phones in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Mobile Phones in Norway

Euromonitor International

September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 deepens the volume decline for mobile phones, while smartphones continue to suffer from long replacement cycles

COVID-19 leads to a decline in growth for feature phones, while the decline of smartphones is the result of ongoing challenges in the industry

Samsung consolidates its lead, with Apple suffering due to high-price points, as COVID-19 increases consumers price-sensitivity

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Volume growth is not set to recover, as feature phones record a double-digit decline and the economic recession halts spending on secondary phones

Increasing unit-prices, saturation and lengthening replacement cycles, results in an ongoing decline in volume growth for smartphones

OnePlus plans to roll out further across the forecast period, though the economic recession may challenge growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2018-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Mobile Phones by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued.

