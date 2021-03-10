All news

Global Mobile Phones Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted consumer confidence and consumers are far more cautious with their spending, affecting sales of mobile phones in 2020. In addition, due to the halt in international travelling and travel flow from Mainland China, sales have dramatically declined as they are heavily dependent on travel spending. The outbreak also caused some of the factories to stop production due to social distancing and freezing economic activities, which also lowered th…

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Phones in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Mobile Phones in Hong Kong, China
Euromonitor International
September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Mobile phones struggle to grow amidst virus outbreak in 2020
Highest spec phones are losing out to mid-priced products
Whilst Apple’s sales decline, its market share grows in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
High penetration of smartphones and lack of innovation to impact future growth
Gaming phone breaks out of the e-sports only exclusive club, used as secondary device
Larger screen size growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2018-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Mobile Phones by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued.

