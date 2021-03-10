Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market 2021- New Report with Top Vendors, Market Dynamics, Regional Analysis and Future Projections till 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Multi-tenant Data Center Market” is expected to expand rapidly in all development areas over the period between 2020 and 2025. Multi-tenant Data Center Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players and present competition status with growth prospects . Multi-tenant Data Center Market report is a professional and in-depth research by experts on the current state of the Multi-tenant Data Center Industry. Multi-tenant Data Center market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.

A multi-tenant data center (MTDC), also known as a hosted data center, is an organization in a facility that can rent space to carry its own data. MTDC provides space and network equipment to connect organizations to service providers at the lowest cost.

Top-Line Companies Listed:

Datapipe

NaviSite

HCL

Sungard Availability Services

iAdvantage

Peak 10

Switch

CyrusOne

Telehouse (KDDI)

Verizon Enterprise

Equinix

Fujitsu

SERVERCENTRAL

Interxion

Telstra International

Global Switch

Zayo

Rackspace

IBM

CenturyLink

TierPoint

CentriLogic

ViaWest

AT&T

China Telecom

DuPont Fabros Technology

CSC

Telefonica

CtrlS Datacenters

PCCW Global

Ascenty

Cogeco Peer 1

Interoute Communications

Digital Realty

T.C.C. Technology

NTT Communications

IO

Expedient

Singtel

DigiPlex

Internap Market by Type:

Colocation

Interconnection

Other Market by Application:

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Defense

Manufacturing

Retail