Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Denmark Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Denmark Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

NRT smoking cessation aids will continue to generate positive sales growth in 2020, as the health and wellness trend continues to encourage more Danish smokers to quit smoking. In addition, several media stories released in Q1 and Q2 of 2020, highlighted smoking as an additional risk factor for COVID-19.

However, the Danish Health Authority didn’t list smokers in their list of vulnerable people, who have increased risk. Regardless, the attention on the COVID-19 virus and lung health encouraged s…

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

