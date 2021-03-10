Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Taiwan’s shrinking smoking population was already affecting demand for NRT smoking cessation aids in 2019, and this intensified in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. The number of smokers in the country was affected by the rising price of tobacco, underpinned by an ongoing nationwide anti-smoking ban. The government even launched another nationwide campaign against consumers using electronic cigarettes in 2019. The effectiveness of these factors resulted in a reduced number of smokers, whi…

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand falls as number of smokers drops in Taiwan

Government-aided counselling service reduces need for OTC products

Category sees no new entrants, but Nicotinell takes lead from Nicorette

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Negative growth set to continue as consumer base shrinks

OTC products face additional challenges

Increasing popularity of Champix affects OTC demand

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

….continued

