Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

During Hungary’s national lockdown, tobacco shops were obliged to have shorter opening hours, just like other non-food stores. Lockdown restrictions also stated that consumers under 65 years old should shop at different times of the day than those over 65 years old, and this restriction was also applied to tobacco shops. This made it more difficult for consumers to purchase tobacco products and may contribute to the expected growth in the category in 2020.

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Hungary
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 changes smoking habits in Hungary as health fears drive some to quit whilst stress makes other smoke more
Brand leader NiQuitin increases lead in category thanks to human interest angle in media campaign
Nicorette draws in consumers with information campaign and widgets
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Government’s long-term goal to make Hungary smoke-free is good news for NRT smoking cessation aids
WHO “World No Tobacco Day” and EU legislation supports drive to end smoking in Hungary
Competition from herbal products could hinder category in the coming years
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

