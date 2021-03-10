Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has had a positive effect on sales of NRT smoking cessation aids. Some smokers have seen the pandemic as the ideal opportunity to quit smoking or reduce their consumption of tobacco, especially as early research and reports in the media suggest that smoking increases the risk of COVID-19 infection and worsens its effects. Some consumers forced to work remotely or stay at home do not feel the need to smoke as much as in the office or in social settings. However, COVID-19 ha…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2476639-nrt-smoking-cessation-aids-in-poland
Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/audio-sensors-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-28
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sexual-enhancement-supplements-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-erythritol-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ladder-with-safety-cage-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Poland
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Coronavirus (COVID-19) boosts sales by adding a new dimension to awareness of smoking’s potential harmful effects on health
Receding acceptance and prevalence of smoking offer growth opportunities for NRT smoking cessation aids
Johnson & Johnson dominates with a wide portfolio and a strong marketing presence
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Positive outlook as COVID-19 increases number of smokers looking to quit the habit among a still large smoking population
Young consumers’ acceptance of e-vapour products as simple-to-use, smokeless and flavoursome alternatives threaten NRT smoking cessation aids
Heated tobacco emerges as a potential substitute for NRT smoking cessation aids as it is perceived to be “safer” and retains opportunities to taste menthol
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/