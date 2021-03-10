Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

There were no sales of NRT smoking cessation aids in China at the end of the review period, and there are currently no expectations of any products entering the market over the forecast period, though raised awareness of respiratory health as a result of COVID-19 may encourage higher numbers of smokers to quit.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2476637-nrt-smoking-cessation-aids-in-china

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gps-navigation-systems-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-28

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chemotherapy-induced-peripheral-neuropathy-treatment-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-middle-east-date-fruits-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2018-2025-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hunting-apparel-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in China

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

2020 IMPACT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105