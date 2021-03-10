Global Other Dairy in Belarus Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Although other dairy will post a small retail volume decline in 2020, consumers will show a growing interest in certain product types, mostly those associated with desserts. Chilled dairy desserts and chilled snacks will see particularly strong growth in 2020, as such products are seen as healthy options for both adults and children. Busy lifestyles and on-the-go consumption by local consumers will also boost retail volume sales of chilled desserts in 2020, with local consumers switching from tr…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946878-other-dairy-in-belarus

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-trailer-market-2021-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2030-2021-02-18

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-inorganic-cat-litter-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Desserts will attract growing interest in Belarus in 2020 due to health and wellness trends, while retail volume sales for less healthy products will decline

Local companies will continue to lead other dairy in 2020

New premium chilled dessert products will be launched in 2020, though price competition will be high for other dairy companies

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chilled desserts and snacks will increase popularity into the forecast period, though less healthy products will see retail volume declines

Foreign brands are expected to invest in advertising into the forecast period, to attract new consumers

Alternative dairy products may pose a threat to other dairy into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105