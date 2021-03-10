All news

Global Other Dairy in Hong Kong, China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Other Dairy in Hong Kong, China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2020, other dairy registered a significant decline in foodservice sales. The exact extent of this impact depended on the nature and application of the product. For instance, plain condensed milk saw a less severe decline since it is widely used in foodservice outlets providing quick and convenient meals, such as cha chaan tengs and fast food restaurants, where local beverages like milk tea and Ovaltine are popular. These foodservice providers suffered the least during the COVID-19 pandemic as…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/945835-other-dairy-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/grain-and-high-fiber-foods-market-share-size-global-industry-demand-future-growth-regional-trend-leading-players-updates-current-and-future-plans-by-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-18

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-x-ray-films-chemicals-and-processors-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Foodservice sales plummet following COVID-19 lockdown restrictions
Demand negatively impacted by rising consumer health awareness
Nestlé looks to expand presence to realise new growth opportunities
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Convenient snacking trend offers growth possibilities
Growing competition from imported brands
Old-fashioned and unhealthy image represents threat to coffee whiteners sales
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Cream by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Other Dairy by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2020-2025

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market Size, Growth And Key Players- ABB Ltd., Hyosung Corp, Powell Industries, Eaton, Bharat Heavy Electricals

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market. Global Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, […]
All news

Patch Remediation Software Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2030

atul

The global Patch Remediation Software market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Patch Remediation Software Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint: History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2020 Forecast […]
All news

Double Filter Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Parker Hannifin, Mahle, Hydac, Eaton, Bosch Rexroth

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Double Filter Market. Global Double Filter Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Double Filter […]