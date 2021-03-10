Global Other Dairy in India Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

While the closure of institutional and foodservice channels has severely impacted away-from-home sales of condensed milk, household consumption has risen as consumers have been confined to their homes and been encouraged to cook more and try making new dishes and sweets. The trend towards lockdown chefs, which has become popular on Instagram, has boosted sales of condensed milk as consumers prepare sweets, desserts, and cakes at home. Nestlé India, the leading player in condensed milk has paved…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1009790-other-dairy-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.http://www.marketwatch.com/story/unified-communication-and-business-headset-market-major-manufacturers-trends-sales-supply-demand-share-analysis-to-2027-2021-02-19

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/unified-communication-and-business-headset-market-major-manufacturers-trends-sales-supply-demand-share-analysis-to-2027-2021-02-19

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-touchless-sensing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increasing use of condensed milk in at-home food preparation

Coffee whiteners sees retail growth as consumers confined to home

Leaders benefit from high levels of consumer trust

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive outlook

Opportunities for innovation

Long shelf life of coffee whiteners appeals to busy consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2016-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105