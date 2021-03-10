Global Other Dairy in Kenya Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Other dairy sales will remain very low in Kenya in 2020 due to a lack of any tradition for such products. Cream will remain the only product with any measurable presence and will continue to be mainly available in modern grocery retailers, particularly hypermarkets and selected supermarkets, for example Foodplus. Products such as whipping, cooking, sterilised and sour cream are mainly targeted at hotels and restaurants across the country, but also tourists, expatriates and those consumers who ar…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1009791-other-dairy-in-kenya

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-prescription-delivery-service-market-2021-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-19

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tire-pressure-monitoring-systems-tpms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cream will remain the only other dairy product with any measurable sales in 2020

Portcross will continue to lead other dairy in 2020, though Brookside Dairy and Kentaste Products will increase their current retail value share

Other dairy will be largely seen as aspirational in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for other dairy in Kenya will remain low into the forecast period

Manufacturers may try to boost sales through price promotions into forecast period

Increasing travel and new product innovations may lead to retail volume growth into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105