Global Other Dairy in South Africa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Despite seeing the highest value growth in 2020, due to its higher unit prices, cream is seeing a volume decline caused by lower consumer demand. This is partly due to cream being a luxury item and not part of consumers’ everyday shopping lists, thus being less in demand due to reduced consumer spending power as a result of COVID-19; and also because cream has a high fat content and consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of a healthy diet. Additionally, cream had already start…

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Non-essential luxury cream sees declines in popularity, while coffee whiteners keep category strong
Health and wellness trends lead developments in other dairy
Nestlé South Africa and Lancewood Holdings maintain sub-segment leads due to ongoing innovations, as private label players follow suit
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Low unit prices set as main driver, restricting some areas for development
Free-from trends set to boost sales in other dairy, from sweet custard to savoury cottage cheese
Promotional activities, such as giveaway recipes, offer players a competitive advantage
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

 

