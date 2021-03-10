All news

Global Overview of Lighting Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The global lighting industry is undergoing a major transition from traditional lamps to light-emitting diode (LED) lamps. This report focuses on the current state of the global lighting market, the demand drivers shaping the future of the lighting industry, and the changing competitive landscape

Euromonitor International’s Global Overview of Lighting global briefing offers the big picture view of the size and shape of the Home and Garden market. The report delivers strategic insight into some of the key areas of the market, including emerging regions, countries and categories, as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies opportunities, analyses leading companies and brands, and offers analysis of major factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success

Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Euromonitor International
November 2018
Introduction
Global Overview
Demand Factors
Competitive Landscape
Regional Focus

…continued

 

