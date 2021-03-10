Global Packaged Food in Hondurasmarket- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

All news

Global Packaged Food in Honduras market- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

This report analyses the market for packaged food in HondurasFor the purposes of the study, the market has been defined as follows:

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Hondurasre port offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc.

Packaged Food in  

Euromonitor International

November 2019

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Executive Summary

Country Insight

Socioeconomic Trends

Logistics/infrastructure

Market Data

Table 1 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2019..continue

 

