Global Packaging Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

The economic impact of COVID-19 has resulted in severe income drops for many Indian consumers, with a dramatic decline in discretionary spending. The situation has led to downtrading across the board. Moreover, until early September on-trade establishments were prohibited from selling alcoholic drinks, and this, together with a lack of social occasions and meet-ups, contributed to a decline in bigger pack sizes in alcoholic beverages. Several states have increased the tax on alcohol by up to 75%…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in India report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Packaging Industry in India

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Small sizes in food packaging formats gain ground in 2019 as consumers seek to limit waste and show greater interest in trial purchases

Bottled water sales support rise of PET in soft drinks packaging in 2019

Metal’s growth in alcoholic drinks propelled by experimental expansion from players in 2019

Small and mini formats in beauty and personal care hold multi-level appeal in 2019

Flexible packaging remains popular with price-sensitive consumers in 2019, while rigid formats gain ground with high earners

PACKAGING LEGISLATION

New regulations introduce standards for plastic packaging used in food products

New amendments to tobacco packaging requirements

Alcohol packaging prohibited from positive claims

RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Proposed blanket ban on plastic softened to gradual introduction of new regulations

Players jump in with privately organised projects and plastic waste management

remains hampered by under-reporting an unlicensed production plants

Players respond to rising sustainability concerns with eco-friendly packaging and incentives

….continued

