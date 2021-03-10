All news

Global Packaging Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Increased rational spending amid a weakened economy and falling incomes due to COVID-19 has seen sales fall in several areas of packaging, with other areas benefiting from consumers’ realigned purchasing priorities and value-seeking habits. In the case of home care packaging, there has been no indication of a change in preferences with regard to pack sizes. However, the hastened shift towards purchases through e-commerce channels, along with increased time spent at home, has led to larger volume…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Packaging Industry in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Labels on dairy packaging come into sharper focus in 2019

Convenience drives demand for smaller pack sizes in soft drinks in 2019

Glass continues to dominate alcoholic drinks packaging in 2019

On-the-go trend boosts sales of small pack formats in beauty and personal care packaging in 2019

Refill packages gain ground in home care packaging in 2019

PACKAGING LEGISLATION

Still no decision on plain packaged tobacco products

Halal Certification maintains consumer trust

Illegal imports of plastic waste reshipped out of Malaysia

RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Circular economy roadmap aims to tackle plastic problem

SWCorp focuses to build on 2020’s increased recycling rates through expansion of waste management technology

Nestlé switches to paper straws and launches green task force

….continued

