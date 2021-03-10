All news

Global Packaging Industry Market in China, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market by type by; application by segmentation by,region, and by country 25 November, 2020

In this new COVID-19 landscape, core packaging material suppliers across flexibles, rigids, paper, glass and metal, were very largely showing resilience, having pandemic working practices swiftly in place, from adapted shift patterns (to ensure distancing) to building stock for customers, to safely adjust yet assure on supply. In China, outside the Wuhan region, grocery packaging production continued through restrictions, if at lower output, also following very strict sanitation and distancing s…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in China report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaging
COVID-19 country impact
Smaller households choose smaller packaging, but the value offered by large sizes still appeals
Premiumisation facilitates metal packaging growth
Development of e-commerce supports growth of multipacks
Convenience trend boosts popularity of lotion pump closures pre-COVID-19; glass gains ground and packaging design targets the young

 

