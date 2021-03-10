Global Paediatric Consumer Health in Finland Market Research Report 2020

Paediatric consumer health has increased strongly in 2020, improving considerably on value growth performances of previous years. This category mainly consists of analgesics and vitamins and dietary supplements, and both areas have seen demand rise sharply owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 as parents have stockpiled these products for their children. The lockdown and ongoing general restrictions in movement within Finland are encouraging more people to ensure their children do not suffer any vit…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117577-paediatric-consumer-health-in-finland

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automatic-identification-and-data-capture-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/warehouse-management-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-touch-screen-modules-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-forecasts-2027-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-optical-channel-analyzer-market-2021-size-development-status-type-and-application-segmentation-forecast-2027-2021-02-10

Table of Contents

Paediatric Consumer Health in Finland

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Vitamins and dietary supplements accelerates

Acetaminophen demand surges the most, but ibuprofen looks here to stay

GSK and Orion maintain the leading ranks, boosted by consumers now relying more on the big names

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales predicted to normalise from 2022

Players face maturity challenges over the longer term

Convenience and attractive aesthetics important for keeping customers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105