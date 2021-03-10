Global Paediatric Consumer Health Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

The COVID-19 outbreak led to increased awareness of preventative strategies and increased immunity concerns among consumers in 2020. This benefited sales growth of paediatric cold/cough remedies and paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements. Students continued to go to school in Taiwan during the pandemic, and thus prevention and immunity remained key factors in the country. However, demand remains to some extent constrained by the country’s low and declining birth rate.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952572-paediatric-consumer-health-in-taiwan

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dengue-vaccine-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-magnesium-metal-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bipolar-forceps-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-intravenous-immunoglobulin-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Paediatric Consumer Health in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Paediatric consumer health sees higher value growth due to COVID-19

Paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements most dynamic

BioGaia sees dynamic growth in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Declining birth rate constrains growth potential of paediatric consumer health

Limited self-medication for children, limited potential for new entrants

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventative medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)