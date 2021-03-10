Global Paediatric Consumer Health Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Overall, paediatric consumers health is not expected to be impacted by COVID-19. While the product area is expected is register healthy double-digit value growth, it is on par with 2019 current value growth. Paediatric consumer health is sizeable and has registered healthy value growth over the whole review period. Though COVID-19 is expected to have little overall effect, certain products are expected to stand out in terms of value growth. Paediatric dietary supplements and vitamins are expecte…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952319-paediatric-consumer-health-in-nigeria

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-speed-coupling-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-authenticity-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laboratory-colorimeter-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nonalcoholic-steatotic-hepatitis-nash-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Paediatric Consumer Health in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dietary supplements and vitamins star performer, as parents look to boost their children’s immune system in light of COVID-19

Local players have strong footing in paediatric consumer health

With a lack of affordable health care, parents rely on OTC medication

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

High birth rate continues to drive value sales

Vitamins most growth potential over the forecast period

Packaging flexibility stymies growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)