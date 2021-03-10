All news

Global Paediatric Consumer Health Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The growth rate in value sales of paediatric consumer health will be unchanged during 2020, as parents prove reluctant to cut back on spending on their offspring, even during turbulent economic times. However, paediatric cough/remedies did see a modest slowdown in annual sales growth, as children spent more time at home during the spring lockdown and were thus less exposed to cold and flu viruses. But value sales growth of these products will rebound as day-to-day life returns to something appro…

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Apart from paediatric cough/remedies, growth in value sales of paediatric consumer health will be robust in the face of COVID-19
Value sales growth accelerate in nappy (diaper) rash treatments, in spite of COVID-19
In spite of weak advertising support, paediatric products continue to command premium pricing
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Manufacturers increasingly see the potential of paediatric dietary supplements
Competition is likely to intensify, which could erode price premium

