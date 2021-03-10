Global Paediatric Consumer Health Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, growth is set to rise to 6% in 2020, compared to growth of 4% in 2019. The bulk of this value growth will be driven by paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements, with parents particularly focusing on those products advertised as boosting the immune system. Supporting the immune system was a key selling point for vitamins and dietary supplements during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, those parents who already invested in daily vitamins and dietary…
Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Paediatric Consumer Health in South Korea
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Growth for paediatric consumer health rises, as parents invest in vitamins and dietary supplements during the outbreak of COVID-19
Growth for OTC paediatric products declines, as a lack of socialising leads to fewer illnesses among children
Korea Ginseng Corp retains its lead, as sales of ginseng increase, boosted by its link to supporting the immune system
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Following heightened growth in 2020, value growth will be positive across the forecast period; however, it will not reach the same levels as during COVID-19
Health professionals positively impact growth in paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements
Product launches for both adults and children hamper sales; however, players focus on developing products in demand, boosting growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
