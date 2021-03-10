All news

Global Paediatric Consumer Health Market Research Report 2021

Paediatric consumer health is anticipated to be mostly unimpacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 overall. Although current value growth rates are predicted to drop slightly, this will likely have nothing to do with the pandemic and be more so mirroring similar patterns seen over the review period. Despite also seeing current value growth rates fall, paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements is expected to show the most dynamic growth. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, many Macedonian people h…

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Parents favour paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements over other medications
Increasing fragmentation as leading players lose shares
Lack of demand for many OTC paediatric products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Paediatric consumer health will see slowed growth due to underdevelopment
Potential social media advertising could be seen over the forecast period
Chemists/pharmacies will continue to lose value share
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

