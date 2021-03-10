All news

Global Personal Wipes Update market- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

Personal wipes benefit from improved incomes, urbanisation, increased consumer awareness of hygiene, and innovation. However, health and environmental concerns – from chemical preservatives to flushability – continue to challenge the industry. The report analyses growth drivers and pricing dynamic across personal wipes categories. The report also outlines innovation trends and case studies, including industry response to sustainability and health as tied to consumer perceptions of “natural”.

Euromonitor International’s Personal Wipes Update: Unmet Potential, Pricing, Innovation, Sustainability global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the tissue and hygiene market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within tissue and hygiene, analyses leading companies and brands, assesses the importance of private label and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

 

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Rx/Reimbursement adult incontinence, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc.

Personal Wipes Update: Unmet Potential, Pricing, Innovation, Sustainability

Euromonitor International

November 2019

Introduction

Personal Wipes Global Marketplace

Innovation, Key Attributes, Pricing

Sustainability Challenge

Key Takeaways..continue

 

