Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Italy Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Sauces, dressings and condiments has received a boost in sales from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in Italy. Retail volume and current value sales have benefited from the stockpiling of products with long shelf lives that can be used to prepare meals at home. Stockpiling occurred via physical retailing, but also e-commerce, which benefited from a key channel shift. More and more consumers looked to e-commerce for convenience and to ensure supply and avoid unnecessary trips to and from the sho…

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling and home seclusion spike sales as consumers look for products with an important role in meal preparation

Lockdown sees rush for tomato pastes and purées to ensure preparation of familiar recipes at home

Table sauces benefits as consumers look for quick and smart preparations for meals, snacks and aperitif occasions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail volume growth expected to dip in the short term as stockpiling leaves households well stocked with their favourite sauces, dressings and condiments

Players that respond to the growing demand for foreign cuisines are expected to reap benefits in terms of sales

Street food offers strong growth potential for table sauces in foodservice, although second wave of the virus may delay development

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cooking Sauces by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

