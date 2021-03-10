Global Savoury Snacks in Belarus Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Savoury snacks is expected to continue to see strong current retail value and retail volume growth in 2020, as these remain popular traditional snacks in Belarus. Potato chips are likely to remain the most popular within savoury snacks, and are also likely to see the fastest current value growth in 2020 due to manufacturers’ efforts, significant shelf space and a wide product assortment. Savoury snacks also contains strong, well-known brands which continuously launch new product developments, pe…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947017-savoury-snacks-in-belarus

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-commercial-vehicle-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2030-2021-02-18

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wan-optimization-controllers-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Savoury snacks will see strong sales in 2020, with potato chips leading

Healthy living trend expected to hamper retail volume growth of savoury snacks in 2020

Savoury snacks companies expected to invest heavily in social media and packaging promotion 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthy living trend will continue to impact savoury snacks in the forecast period, with new product launches expected

Potato chips likely to continue to lead into the forecast period, despite healthy lifestyle trend

New, experimental product launches are expected into the forecast period, targeting young customers

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105