Global Savoury Snacks in Poland Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The closure of foodservice outlets at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental effect on foodservice volume, which will register double-digit percentage declines across all categories in 2020. Savoury snacks foodservice relies on spectator events, such as sports or cinema. The subsequent distancing restrictions that followed the closures have also made recovery that bit more difficult. Consumer behaviour changed – on average, people became more wary about spending time in public pla…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Savoury snacks find refuge in retail
The pandemic helps drive sales of healthy savoury snacks
Nuts, seeds and trail mixes immune to the impact of COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Average unit price growth to slow down
Barbecue season beneficial for savoury snacks
Private label growth potential
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

