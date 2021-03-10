All news

Global Savoury Snacks in Uruguay Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Savoury snacks will be negatively impacted by the pandemic in 2020 overall. Current volume is expected to decline across most of the product areas within savoury snacks, meaning consumers have been purchasing less since the beginning of the pandemic. As the COVID-19 has triggered international financial difficulties, purchasing power has been falling since the beginning of March. Consequently, many Uruguayans have been economising and therefore prioritising more essential food products since Q2.

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Savoury snack suffers in 2020 due to high salt content
Papas Chips remains leading player in 2020
Card payments preferred by consumers during the pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Salty snacks will stagnate in response to the health and wellness trend
Health and wellness will be beneficial for vegetable, pulse and bread chips
Labelling system will cause savoury snacks to suffer
CATEGORY DATA
