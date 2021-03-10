Global Savoury Snacks in Uruguay Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Savoury snacks will be negatively impacted by the pandemic in 2020 overall. Current volume is expected to decline across most of the product areas within savoury snacks, meaning consumers have been purchasing less since the beginning of the pandemic. As the COVID-19 has triggered international financial difficulties, purchasing power has been falling since the beginning of March. Consequently, many Uruguayans have been economising and therefore prioritising more essential food products since Q2.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

