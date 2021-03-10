Global Sleep Aids Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The outbreak and subsequent effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have helped to increase the incidence of sleep disorders among the Polish population. Lockdown created conditions for stress and boredom. In addition to finding activities to fill long hours in the home, limited physical activity, with the ban on sport and closure of gyms and fitness clubs for 2-3 months from the beginning of the pandemic, meant that the body and/or mind of many consumers was not tired at the end of the day. Even as l…

Euromonitor International's Sleep Aids in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Sleep Aids in Poland

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Fast sales growth for sleep aids as Coronavirus (COVID-19) aggravates conditions that contribute to sleep disorders

Modern lifestyles increase incidence of sleeping problems and hasten recourse to sleep aids for fast relief

Level of consolidation as the top three brands see significant retail value share growth at the end of the review period

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Modern living, residual COVID-19 effects and ageing population trend offer positive outlook for sleep aids

Consumers prefer milder herbal to stronger standard products, although similarly-positioned food supplements offer enticing alternatives

Sleep aids set to remain first port of call as consumers lack of awareness of sleep health and institutional framework remains weak

