Global Sleep Aids Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Positive growth is predicted for 2020, with the outbreak of COVID-19 adding to consumers stresses, encouraging some to reach for sleep aids to gain a good night’s rest. In addition to heightened stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic, a diverse range of products becoming available is also boosting sales in 2020. In addition, many sleep aids OTC products were more actively promoted during the first half of 2020, with pharmacies dedicating space and advertising to the products. This boosted sal…

Euromonitor International's Sleep Aids in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Sleep Aids in South Korea

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19 supports value growth; however, competition from outside the landscape is challenging sales

Rx prescription sleep aids continue to stifle growth for OTC products, viewed by many as being more effective

Domestic players lead, and the share of others grows as pharmacies support sales of sleep aids during the outbreak of COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth is set to remain steady across the forecast period, as consumers rely on sleep aids to support their health and wellbeing

Herbal/traditional products lead sales, aligning to the growing health and wellness trend, boosted by the outbreak of COVID-19

Changes in consumers perceptions may favour sleep aids over the forecast period, supporting sales

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

