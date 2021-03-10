Global Soup in Italy Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has had a largely negative impact on soup in Italy, with only chilled soup predicted to see retail volume growth over 2020 as a whole. This continues the dip in demand for dehydrated, shelf stable and frozen soups, although chilled soup is seeing faster growth compared with 2019. Tellingly, instant soup, which saw positive retail volume sales growth up to an including 2019, is projected to see a small decrease over 2020 as a whole. Only higher unit prices is enabling non-c…

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown affords consumers time and space to prepare soup and other meals from scratch to the detriment of packaged sales

High consumption of vegetables and diet trends support the demand for chilled soup, although sales differ according to region

Organic consumers’ acceptance of higher prices helps Almaverde Bio post the fastest retail value sales growth while economic and health factors support private label growth in chilled soup

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chilled soup is predicted to continue to drive the category as consumers look for fast and convenient but healthier options to cope with a return to hectic lifestyles

Soup’s development set to shift to high service content, healthier and more flexible formats to cater to the growing demand for convenience with quality

Naturally healthy, traditional and foreign recipe trends set to survive COVID-19 and accelerate in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

