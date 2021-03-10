All news

Global Soup market in Vietnam, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market by type by; application by segmentation by,region, and by country 17 November, 2020

Fresh soup is extremely popular in Vietnam, where it is widely available in foodservice outlets, street vendors and in the country’s abundant noodle shops. Freshly prepared soup is also easy to find in modern grocery channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets and it can be found in a variety of flavours appealing to regional tastes for affordable prices. There are a few packaged products on the market, such as Cau Tre Bun Bo Hue, a beef noodle bowl, and Pho, Bun Bo Hue and Banhl. However, th…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

