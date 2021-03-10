Global Sports Nutrition Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Gyms across Taiwan saw low visitor numbers for around two months during the pandemic over the period of around February to April. Some gyms even closed temporarily in Q1 2020. Consumers stopped buying sports nutrition products as workout intensity crashed, and thus consumer spending on sports nutrition products was dramatically reduced. Gym-goers tended to stay at home to engage in simple workouts that did not require specialist equipment, due to concerns regarding the possibility of infection i…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand slumps in Q1 2020 as consumers postpone gym visits due to COVID-19

Protein powder and non-protein products drop into negative growth territory in 2020

Emerging brands gain strength in sports nutrition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sports nutrition set to recover post-pandemic

An increasingly mass-oriented category, developments to focus more on women

E-commerce increasingly important for purchases of sports nutrition

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

