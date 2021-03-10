Global Sports Nutrition Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

During the strict national lockdown which lasted from the middle of March until the middle of August in 2020, all gym facilities and fitness centres in the Kazakhstan were closed. As a result, consumers had a much more limited access to sports and exercise, which they had practice at home or outside. This is expected to have a negative effect on growth in 2020 as most consumers of sports nutrition are those whose exercise routines are focussed on gym activities, such as weightlifting. As such, r…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117630-sports-nutrition-in-kazakhstan

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cloud-computing-in-healthcare-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pharmaceutical-equipment-market-2021-global-covid-19-impact-analysis-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/government-management-software-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aviation-cyber-security-market-2021-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-10

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown constrains growth as consumers are unable to practice their favourite sports

Expensive brands under pressure as consumers face financial uncertainty

Availability and advertising key to VpLab’s success

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic difficulties pose challenge for usually expensive products in emerging category

Social network and public events to drive growth in forecast period

Rising consumer awareness results in a wider range of products becoming available

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105