Global Sports Nutrition Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The COVID-19 lockdown has had varying effects on consumers’ exercise regimes, depending on consumers’ attitudes and the kinds of sporting activities they partake in. Some consumers have used their increasing free time to do more exercise, and many have purchased new sports equipment such as treadmills or free weights. This means that some consumers will be more interested in sports nutrition, supporting demand for products in this category in 2020. The restrictions imposed on citizens during the…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2476646-sports-nutrition-in-hungary
Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/integrated-circuit-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-28
Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-non-thermal-fan-clutch-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-resistant-starch-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-roll-up-doors-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Sports Nutrition in Hungary
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
For better or for worse, COVID-19 lockdown forces consumers to change their exercise habits
Scitec to retain comfortable leadership through product development and wide range of products
Category continues to develop with new products from Weider
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sports protein RTD products continue to lead innovation in the category
BioTech USA to acquire Scitec Nutrition, securing monopoly status in category in coming years
Growing recognition of protein product will drive growth in the category over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/